CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, October 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;44;WSW;14;47%;5%;4
Chester;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;44;WSW;14;50%;6%;4
Danbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;39;WSW;14;54%;4%;4
Groton;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;46;WSW;14;56%;6%;4
Hartford;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;42;SW;14;50%;6%;4
Meriden;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;40;SW;14;50%;5%;4
New Haven;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;46;WSW;14;53%;6%;4
Oxford;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;40;WSW;14;57%;4%;4
Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;39;SW;14;52%;6%;4
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;40;SW;14;50%;4%;4
