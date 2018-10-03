CT Forecast for Friday, October 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, warm;76;55;NW;8;76%;30%;3

Chester;Partly sunny;76;55;WNW;7;73%;55%;3

Danbury;A t-storm in spots;75;50;NW;6;79%;46%;3

Groton;Clouds and sun;73;57;W;8;82%;55%;4

Hartford;Inc. clouds;77;53;NW;7;75%;33%;4

Meriden;Inc. clouds;75;53;NW;7;74%;33%;4

New Haven;Partly sunny, warm;75;56;NW;7;77%;32%;4

Oxford;Inc. clouds;73;50;NW;7;83%;32%;4

Willimantic;Inc. clouds;79;53;WNW;7;70%;33%;3

Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;82;52;WNW;7;63%;33%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather