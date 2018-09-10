https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13217120.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;80;71;S;7;86%;75%;2
Chester;A t-storm in spots;81;72;S;6;85%;75%;3
Danbury;A t-storm, warmer;79;68;W;5;91%;82%;2
Groton;A t-storm in spots;80;71;SSE;7;89%;73%;2
Hartford;A t-storm, warmer;81;71;S;6;87%;81%;4
Meriden;Humid with a t-storm;81;70;S;6;87%;81%;2
New Haven;A t-storm in spots;81;73;SSE;7;86%;74%;2
Oxford;A t-storm, warmer;77;68;WNW;6;93%;82%;2
Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;81;70;S;6;86%;76%;2
Windsor Locks;A t-storm, warmer;81;69;S;7;87%;80%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
