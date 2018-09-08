https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13211666.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;73;56;NE;9;54%;9%;4
Chester;Clouds and sun;73;55;NE;6;55%;6%;5
Danbury;Partly sunny;72;52;NE;7;59%;4%;4
Groton;Partly sunny;74;55;NE;8;62%;10%;4
Hartford;Mostly sunny;74;54;NNE;7;54%;4%;6
Meriden;Partly sunny;73;52;NNE;6;54%;6%;5
New Haven;Partly sunny;73;57;NE;8;56%;9%;4
Oxford;Partly sunny;71;52;NE;8;57%;3%;4
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;72;52;NNE;6;58%;5%;6
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;73;51;NNE;7;52%;1%;6
_____
