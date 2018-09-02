https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13199902.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warmer;88;73;SSW;7;74%;13%;7
Chester;Partly sunny, warmer;88;73;SW;6;72%;34%;6
Danbury;Partly sunny, warmer;89;70;SW;5;75%;13%;6
Groton;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;SW;7;83%;21%;6
Hartford;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;S;6;69%;34%;6
Meriden;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SSW;6;72%;34%;6
New Haven;Partly sunny, warmer;87;74;SSW;6;75%;14%;6
Oxford;Partly sunny, warmer;88;70;WSW;5;77%;12%;7
Willimantic;Partly sunny, warmer;89;71;SSW;6;74%;36%;6
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny and hot;92;72;S;6;67%;33%;6
