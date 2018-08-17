CT Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;85;68;N;7;76%;83%;6

Chester;Showers and t-storms;85;67;N;6;75%;82%;7

Danbury;Showers and t-storms;83;65;NNE;6;80%;84%;5

Groton;Showers and t-storms;84;67;N;7;84%;82%;7

Hartford;Showers and t-storms;86;67;N;6;76%;83%;8

Meriden;Showers and t-storms;85;66;N;6;77%;82%;7

New Haven;Showers and t-storms;85;68;N;6;77%;82%;5

Oxford;Showers and t-storms;83;61;NNE;7;82%;82%;5

Willimantic;Showers and t-storms;84;66;NNE;6;79%;83%;7

Windsor Locks;Showers and t-storms;85;66;N;6;77%;83%;5

