CT Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A heavy p.m. t-storm;87;73;SSW;7;67%;80%;6

Chester;A heavy thunderstorm;87;73;SSW;6;66%;81%;7

Danbury;A heavy p.m. t-storm;87;72;SW;6;77%;81%;6

Groton;A shower or t-storm;85;73;SSW;7;74%;82%;8

Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;89;73;SSW;7;66%;80%;8

Meriden;A heavy thunderstorm;88;72;SSW;7;68%;81%;8

New Haven;A heavy p.m. t-storm;87;74;SSW;7;68%;84%;7

Oxford;Heavy thunderstorms;84;68;SW;7;81%;85%;5

Willimantic;A heavy thunderstorm;88;73;S;7;64%;82%;8

Windsor Locks;A heavy thunderstorm;88;73;SSW;7;60%;81%;6

