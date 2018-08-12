https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13149887.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A heavy thunderstorm;80;70;NNW;6;84%;83%;3
Chester;A shower or t-storm;79;71;SE;5;86%;80%;2
Danbury;Thunderstorms;78;67;SE;5;86%;88%;3
Groton;A shower or two;79;70;SE;6;88%;81%;2
Hartford;A few showers;80;71;E;6;86%;83%;2
Meriden;Brief showers, humid;79;70;SSW;5;88%;86%;2
New Haven;Humid with a t-storm;80;72;N;6;88%;82%;3
Oxford;Couple of t-storms;77;67;ENE;6;89%;85%;3
Willimantic;A few showers;79;69;ESE;5;87%;77%;2
Windsor Locks;A few showers;79;70;E;6;87%;83%;2
