CT Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Spotty showers;79;70;ENE;7;83%;91%;2

Chester;Cloudy with showers;80;70;ENE;6;83%;94%;2

Danbury;Showers;78;67;E;5;87%;91%;2

Groton;Spotty showers;80;71;ENE;6;87%;90%;2

Hartford;Showers;81;69;NE;5;83%;92%;2

Meriden;Cloudy with showers;80;69;ENE;5;85%;92%;2

New Haven;Cloudy with showers;80;72;ENE;7;84%;94%;2

Oxford;Rainy times;77;67;ENE;6;88%;92%;2

Willimantic;Cloudy with showers;80;69;ENE;6;84%;93%;2

Windsor Locks;Showers;80;68;NE;5;82%;92%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather