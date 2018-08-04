https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13131565.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, August 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;88;71;SSW;6;61%;3%;9
Chester;Sunny intervals;90;70;SSW;5;59%;3%;9
Danbury;Sunny intervals;88;68;SW;4;64%;2%;9
Groton;Partly sunny;86;70;SSW;6;72%;6%;9
Hartford;Partly sunny;91;71;S;5;58%;4%;9
Meriden;Humid and warmer;91;69;SSW;5;59%;4%;9
New Haven;Partly sunny;88;72;SSW;6;64%;3%;9
Oxford;Periods of sunshine;88;69;WSW;5;66%;1%;9
Willimantic;Humid and warmer;90;68;S;5;63%;6%;9
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;S;5;58%;3%;9
