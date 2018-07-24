CT Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;78;71;S;9;88%;89%;4

Chester;Showers and t-storms;78;71;SSE;8;88%;91%;4

Danbury;Thunderstorms;76;68;SSE;10;97%;89%;2

Groton;Showers and t-storms;78;71;SSE;9;95%;93%;4

Hartford;Showers and t-storms;79;72;SSE;9;85%;89%;4

Meriden;Thunderstorms;78;71;SSE;8;88%;90%;3

New Haven;Thunderstorms;79;72;SSE;9;89%;90%;4

Oxford;Thunderstorms;75;69;SSE;11;99%;90%;2

Willimantic;Showers and t-storms;79;71;SSE;8;88%;95%;4

Windsor Locks;Showers and t-storms;79;71;SSE;9;88%;89%;3

_____

