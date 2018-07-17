https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13080799.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;84;61;NNW;8;53%;8%;10
Chester;Sunshine, less humid;85;60;N;7;52%;8%;10
Danbury;Mostly sunny;81;56;NNW;9;59%;7%;10
Groton;Clearing;84;61;NNE;7;62%;12%;10
Hartford;Sunshine, less humid;85;59;N;8;52%;9%;10
Meriden;Sunshine, less humid;85;57;N;7;51%;10%;10
New Haven;Mostly sunny;85;62;NNW;8;54%;9%;10
Oxford;Mostly sunny;81;58;NNW;9;61%;7%;10
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;85;57;N;7;54%;10%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;85;57;N;8;51%;7%;10
