CT Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clearing;85;62;N;10;55%;47%;11
Chester;Turning sunny;85;58;N;7;51%;47%;11
Danbury;Not as hot;83;58;N;11;50%;27%;11
Groton;Turning sunny;83;58;NNE;8;57%;56%;11
Hartford;Not as hot;85;58;NNE;9;47%;28%;10
Meriden;Clouds, then sun;85;56;N;8;47%;27%;11
New Haven;Turning sunny;85;62;NNE;9;57%;55%;11
Oxford;Not as hot;83;56;N;12;51%;27%;11
Willimantic;Turning sunny;85;54;N;8;51%;28%;10
Windsor Locks;Clouds, then sun;86;55;N;9;48%;27%;10
