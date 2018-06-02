CT Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, cooler;67;51;E;12;59%;61%;10

Chester;Partly sunny, cooler;69;50;E;8;51%;56%;10

Danbury;Cooler;69;48;ESE;10;56%;68%;10

Groton;Not as warm;67;51;E;11;58%;57%;10

Hartford;Not as warm;73;49;E;8;48%;59%;10

Meriden;Partly sunny, cooler;71;49;E;8;50%;59%;10

New Haven;Cooler;67;51;E;11;56%;58%;10

Oxford;Cooler;69;46;ESE;11;56%;59%;10

Willimantic;Not as warm;71;49;E;9;46%;56%;10

Windsor Locks;Not as warm;73;49;E;8;47%;59%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather