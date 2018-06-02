CT Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Spotty showers;81;58;E;8;71%;86%;4

Chester;Rainy times;83;56;ENE;6;69%;87%;4

Danbury;Spotty showers;82;56;ESE;7;73%;84%;5

Groton;Times of rain;80;55;ENE;7;79%;98%;4

Hartford;Showers around;85;56;ENE;7;61%;70%;6

Meriden;Spotty showers;84;55;ENE;6;64%;70%;9

New Haven;Spotty showers;82;57;E;7;72%;71%;8

Oxford;Spotty showers;83;54;ESE;8;77%;79%;9

Willimantic;Showers around;84;54;ENE;7;66%;72%;4

Windsor Locks;Showers around;85;56;ENE;8;60%;62%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather