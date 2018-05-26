https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12943017.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Friday, May 25, 2018
CT Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;83;62;ESE;8;59%;83%;10
Chester;Partly sunny;85;61;E;7;54%;73%;10
Danbury;Partly sunny;87;61;SE;6;57%;84%;10
Groton;Partly sunny;79;60;E;8;66%;74%;10
Hartford;Partly sunny;90;61;ENE;7;47%;74%;10
Meriden;Partly sunny;89;61;E;7;50%;74%;10
New Haven;More sun than clouds;82;62;E;7;61%;78%;10
Oxford;Partly sunny;88;60;SE;7;54%;69%;10
Willimantic;Partly sunny, warm;89;60;ENE;7;47%;70%;10
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny and hot;91;60;ENE;7;45%;71%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments