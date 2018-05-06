https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12890129.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
CT Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower or two;60;52;N;7;74%;73%;2
Chester;A shower or two;61;51;NNE;5;70%;77%;2
Danbury;Spotty showers;63;49;N;5;69%;78%;2
Groton;A shower or two;60;51;NNE;7;74%;75%;2
Hartford;A few showers;63;52;N;6;68%;77%;3
Meriden;Cooler with showers;62;51;N;5;71%;79%;2
New Haven;A shower or two;60;53;N;7;74%;74%;3
Oxford;Spotty showers;61;50;NNW;6;70%;80%;2
Willimantic;Cooler with showers;63;52;NNE;5;68%;80%;2
Windsor Locks;Cooler, p.m. showers;63;51;N;7;69%;81%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments