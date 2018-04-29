CT Forecast for Tuesday, May 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower or two;55;42;NW;10;55%;60%;2

Chester;A shower;54;43;NW;8;58%;61%;2

Danbury;A shower or two;52;39;NW;10;56%;60%;2

Groton;Spotty showers;54;42;NW;9;61%;65%;2

Hartford;Spotty showers;54;43;NW;9;58%;65%;2

Meriden;A shower;54;42;NW;9;58%;63%;6

New Haven;A shower or two;55;44;NW;10;59%;65%;2

Oxford;A shower or two;51;42;NW;9;63%;62%;2

Willimantic;Spotty showers;54;40;NW;7;64%;67%;2

Windsor Locks;Spotty showers;54;42;NW;9;58%;65%;2

