CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;56;W;3;65%
Chester;Clear;54;N;3;71%
Danbury;Mostly clear;54;WSW;8;63%
Groton;Clear;56;W;10;66%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;10;47%
Meriden;Clear;55;W;8;66%
New Haven;Clear;61;W;8;57%
Oxford;Clear;54;W;7;66%
Willimantic;Clear;58;W;12;55%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;58;W;12;55%
_____
