CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 9, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;1;97%

Chester;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;2;99%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;8;93%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Mostly clear;64;SSE;3;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;3;86%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;5;93%

_____

