CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;72;WSW;1;90%
Chester;Mostly clear;72;NW;1;91%
Danbury;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;87%
Groton;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;87%
Hartford;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;90%
Meriden;Mostly clear;69;NW;1;84%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;90%
Willimantic;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Clear;69;WSW;3;83%
