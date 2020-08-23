CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;72;WSW;1;90%

Chester;Mostly clear;72;NW;1;91%

Danbury;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;87%

Groton;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;87%

Hartford;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;90%

Meriden;Mostly clear;69;NW;1;84%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;90%

Willimantic;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Clear;69;WSW;3;83%

_____

