CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;1;92%
Chester;Cloudy;69;SSW;2;96%
Danbury;Mostly clear;66;SW;3;93%
Groton;Cloudy;68;SSW;8;93%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;7;89%
Meriden;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Showers;67;SSW;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;5;86%
_____
