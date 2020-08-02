CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;74;S;1;90%

Chester;Partly cloudy;71;SSW;1;96%

Danbury;Cloudy;74;N;3;81%

Groton;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;76;S;5;73%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;78%

New Haven;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Oxford;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;74;S;3;76%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;77;S;7;63%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather