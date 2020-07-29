CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 29, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;1;79%

Chester;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;73%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;5;89%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;73%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;78%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%

New Haven;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;73%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;83%

Willimantic;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;75%

