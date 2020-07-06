https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15387898.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;73;WSW;1;85%
Chester;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;2;94%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;70;WNW;1;90%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;75;S;3;81%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;70;ENE;5;93%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;70;NNE;5;78%
