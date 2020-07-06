CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;73;WSW;1;85%

Chester;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;2;94%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;70;WNW;1;90%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;75;S;3;81%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;70;ENE;5;93%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;70;NNE;5;78%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather