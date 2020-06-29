https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15372976.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, June 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;69;NW;1;87%
Chester;Mostly clear;68;SE;1;98%
Danbury;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;3;89%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;3;93%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Mostly clear;64;NNW;5;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;3;92%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
_____
