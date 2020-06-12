https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15334826.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, June 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Fog;66;SW;1;93%
Chester;Fog;66;NW;1;99%
Danbury;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Showers;65;W;3;96%
Hartford;Showers;69;S;3;92%
Meriden;Showers;67;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Fog;67;NW;3;100%
Oxford;Showers;68;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;67;SSW;3;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;68;S;3;96%
_____
