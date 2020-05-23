CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Fog;63;S;1;92%

Chester;Showers;64;S;3;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;64;S;3;96%

Groton;Cloudy;58;S;5;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;67;S;6;86%

Meriden;Cloudy;65;S;6;93%

New Haven;Cloudy;65;S;5;93%

Oxford;Showers;63;SW;3;100%

Willimantic;Showers;66;SW;5;86%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;67;S;7;78%

_____

