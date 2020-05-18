CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Monday, May 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;3;64%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;5;67%

Danbury;Cloudy;58;ENE;7;66%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;68%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;63;NE;2;75%

Meriden;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;71%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;6;66%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;56;ENE;6;77%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;55;N;6;83%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather