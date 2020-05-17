https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15275775.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Sunday, May 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;4;55%
Chester;Partly sunny;66;S;10;39%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;10;51%
Groton;Mostly sunny;54;SSE;10;77%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;48%
Meriden;Partly sunny;67;SSW;10;43%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;63;ESE;9;55%
Oxford;Mostly sunny;63;N;6;51%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;67;S;9;44%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;10;46%
_____
