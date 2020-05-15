https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15271775.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Friday, May 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;59;SW;2;90%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;55;N;5;100%
Danbury;Mostly sunny;56;W;5;93%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;51;S;3;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;56;S;5;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;54;S;8;92%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;57;S;5;93%
Oxford;Showers;55;N;3;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;54;S;5;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;55;S;6;92%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
