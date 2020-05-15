CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Friday, May 15, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;59;SW;2;90%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;55;N;5;100%

Danbury;Mostly sunny;56;W;5;93%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;51;S;3;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;56;S;5;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;54;S;8;92%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;57;S;5;93%

Oxford;Showers;55;N;3;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;54;S;5;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;55;S;6;92%

