CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Thursday, May 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;66;SSW;4;27%
Chester;Sunny;65;SSW;5;26%
Danbury;Sunny;64;WNW;9;27%
Groton;Sunny;58;SW;13;42%
Hartford;Sunny;67;W;8;18%
Meriden;Sunny;69;SW;5;19%
New Haven;Sunny;61;SW;8;27%
Oxford;Sunny;66;WSW;10;22%
Willimantic;Sunny;65;W;8;18%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;66;S;3;16%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
