CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;46;E;7;84%

Chester;Cloudy;45;ESE;9;70%

Danbury;Showers;46;ESE;10;62%

Groton;Showers;45;ESE;15;76%

Hartford;Cloudy;48;N;5;58%

Meriden;Cloudy;47;ESE;8;55%

New Haven;Cloudy;48;E;16;76%

Oxford;Cloudy;45;ESE;12;65%

Willimantic;Showers;46;E;3;60%

Windsor Locks;Showers;48;SSE;9;49%

_____

