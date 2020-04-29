https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15233189.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, April 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;44;E;2;90%
Chester;Cloudy;43;E;3;93%
Danbury;Clear;39;Calm;0;79%
Groton;Cloudy;41;NE;5;95%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;41;ENE;3;85%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;6;89%
Oxford;Clear;42;ESE;5;85%
Willimantic;Cloudy;42;N;3;85%
Windsor Locks;Clear;42;E;5;78%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
