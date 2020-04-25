CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 25, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;42;NNW;2;93%

Chester;Clear;39;Calm;0;75%

Danbury;Showers;33;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Partly cloudy;37;NE;3;100%

Hartford;Clear;37;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Fog;33;Calm;0;95%

New Haven;Fog;35;Calm;0;95%

Oxford;Showers;36;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Fog;36;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;92%

