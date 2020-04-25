https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15225600.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;42;NNW;2;93%
Chester;Clear;39;Calm;0;75%
Danbury;Showers;33;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Partly cloudy;37;NE;3;100%
Hartford;Clear;37;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Fog;33;Calm;0;95%
New Haven;Fog;35;Calm;0;95%
Oxford;Showers;36;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Fog;36;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;92%
_____
