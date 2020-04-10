CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, April 10, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;W;4;62%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;39;W;5;60%

Danbury;Cloudy;41;W;8;55%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;40;W;10;62%

Hartford;Clear;40;Calm;0;64%

Meriden;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;57%

New Haven;Cloudy;45;W;8;53%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;39;W;8;64%

Willimantic;Clear;39;N;7;61%

Windsor Locks;Clear;42;W;14;46%

