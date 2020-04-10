https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15191529.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, April 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;W;4;62%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;39;W;5;60%
Danbury;Cloudy;41;W;8;55%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;40;W;10;62%
Hartford;Clear;40;Calm;0;64%
Meriden;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;57%
New Haven;Cloudy;45;W;8;53%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;39;W;8;64%
Willimantic;Clear;39;N;7;61%
Windsor Locks;Clear;42;W;14;46%
_____
