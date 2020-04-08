CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, April 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;50;SE;1;74%

Chester;Rain;48;Calm;0;53%

Danbury;Cloudy;51;NE;3;50%

Groton;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;70%

Hartford;Showers;53;S;5;42%

Meriden;Rain;50;Calm;0;56%

New Haven;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;73%

Oxford;Rain;49;Calm;0;58%

Willimantic;Rain;48;Calm;0;65%

Windsor Locks;Showers;51;S;7;45%

_____

