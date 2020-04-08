https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15186076.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, April 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;50;SE;1;74%
Chester;Rain;48;Calm;0;53%
Danbury;Cloudy;51;NE;3;50%
Groton;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;70%
Hartford;Showers;53;S;5;42%
Meriden;Rain;50;Calm;0;56%
New Haven;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;73%
Oxford;Rain;49;Calm;0;58%
Willimantic;Rain;48;Calm;0;65%
Windsor Locks;Showers;51;S;7;45%
_____
