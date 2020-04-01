https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15170634.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, April 1, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;6;82%
Chester;Mostly clear;32;NE;5;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;37;ENE;3;81%
Groton;Cloudy;30;N;5;88%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;38;N;5;75%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;40;NE;3;73%
Oxford;Cloudy;36;E;5;85%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;30;N;3;92%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;5;81%
