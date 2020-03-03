https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15100713.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, March 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;45;SSW;11;88%
Chester;Showers;46;WSW;10;87%
Danbury;Cloudy;48;SSW;6;73%
Groton;Cloudy;46;SW;9;82%
Hartford;Cloudy;50;S;12;68%
Meriden;Cloudy;46;SSE;6;79%
New Haven;Showers;48;SSW;10;79%
Oxford;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;79%
Willimantic;Showers;48;SSW;6;79%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;49;S;13;65%
