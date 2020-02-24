CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, February 24, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;3;70%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;6;77%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;58%

Groton;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Clear;35;Calm;0;69%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;88%

New Haven;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;85%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;5;56%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;25;ENE;3;78%

Windsor Locks;Clear;31;SSE;3;72%

_____

