https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15061676.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, February 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;2;74%
Chester;Clear;33;N;2;77%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;28;N;5;92%
Hartford;Clear;27;Calm;0;84%
Meriden;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;88%
New Haven;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;78%
Oxford;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;75%
Willimantic;Clear;24;Calm;0;91%
Windsor Locks;Clear;32;WSW;3;72%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments