CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 11, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;SE;2;97%

Chester;Showers;41;NE;2;96%

Danbury;Showers;39;SSE;3;100%

Groton;Showers;41;E;5;100%

Hartford;Showers;41;Calm;0;95%

Meriden;Showers;39;N;2;97%

New Haven;Showers;43;Calm;0;96%

Oxford;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Fog;38;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Rain;39;NNE;5;92%

_____

