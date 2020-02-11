https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15046363.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;SE;2;97%
Chester;Showers;41;NE;2;96%
Danbury;Showers;39;SSE;3;100%
Groton;Showers;41;E;5;100%
Hartford;Showers;41;Calm;0;95%
Meriden;Showers;39;N;2;97%
New Haven;Showers;43;Calm;0;96%
Oxford;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Fog;38;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Rain;39;NNE;5;92%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
