https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15000569.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, January 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;75%
Chester;Cloudy;33;Calm;1;73%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;77%
Groton;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;88%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;72%
Meriden;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;81%
New Haven;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;88%
Oxford;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;66%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;78%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;71%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments