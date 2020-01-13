CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, January 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;35;N;9;72%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;7;74%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;32;NNE;3;75%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;36;N;12;69%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;6;71%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;34;NNW;3;69%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;36;N;6;67%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;30;N;9;85%

Willimantic;Cloudy;33;N;6;75%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;30;NE;7;78%

_____

