CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;3;92%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;5;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;7;79%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;5;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;48;S;5;79%

Meriden;Cloudy;44;SSE;5;88%

New Haven;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;5;86%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;88%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;45;S;6;82%

_____

