CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, December 30, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;39;ENE;12;88%
Chester;Showers;36;ENE;7;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;35;ENE;8;92%
Groton;Showers;37;NE;10;100%
Hartford;Showers;36;N;7;93%
Meriden;Showers;35;N;5;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;38;NE;9;92%
Oxford;Cloudy;35;ENE;9;92%
Willimantic;Showers;34;NNE;3;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;34;NNE;7;96%
_____
