https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14923506.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, December 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;19;NW;6;75%
Chester;Mostly clear;21;N;8;68%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;17;Calm;0;70%
Groton;Clear;21;N;7;70%
Hartford;Clear;21;N;5;62%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;17;Calm;0;76%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;3;65%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;17;NNW;7;73%
Willimantic;Clear;16;Calm;0;80%
Windsor Locks;Clear;15;NW;6;76%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments