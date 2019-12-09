https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14891990.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, December 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;34;NNW;3;100%
Chester;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Showers;39;SW;3;93%
Groton;Cloudy;48;SW;10;79%
Hartford;Showers;30;Calm;0;88%
Meriden;Ice;32;Calm;0;95%
New Haven;Showers;41;Calm;0;85%
Oxford;Showers;37;SW;5;93%
Willimantic;Ice;26;Calm;0;84%
Windsor Locks;Ice;32;Calm;0;69%
_____
