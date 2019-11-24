https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14858662.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Rain;40;ENE;5;90%
Chester;Showers;37;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Rain;37;NE;5;95%
Groton;Showers;40;N;6;96%
Hartford;Rain;37;NNW;3;92%
Meriden;Showers;37;NW;3;92%
New Haven;Showers;43;NNE;7;87%
Oxford;Showers;37;E;6;95%
Willimantic;Rain;33;Calm;0;95%
Windsor Locks;Rain;36;Calm;0;89%
_____
