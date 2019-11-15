CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, November 15, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;34;W;6;71%

Chester;Partly cloudy;37;W;3;55%

Danbury;Clear;27;Calm;0;84%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;8;59%

Hartford;Clear;29;Calm;0;78%

Meriden;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;44;N;5;50%

Oxford;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;66%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;30;S;6;71%

